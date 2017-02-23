Bed Time Story's for every Republican (1/12 series)

Don’t Panic little Mexicans in America, trust me, Donald Trump

Once upon a time there was a president who was a mean vicious racist. At night, he would wake up with ideas to make Mexicans in America fear for their life. These dreams made him smile at night and his adrenalin was so high he could not sleep. In the wee hours of the night he would call Stephen Bannon who was also a racist. Together they would think of ways to make every American as racist as they were. Donald Trump could always depend on Stephen Bannon to help him sleep at night. One night he tossed and turned, it was like Christmas, ideas of bigotry flowed through his brain like a mighty river. Knowing he had to get sleep, he called his trusty bigotry friend Stephen Bannon whose bigotry ideas could help him return to sleep.

“Ring Ring, are the Jews dead yet” was the ring tone on Stephen Bannon’s cell phone; Stephen Bannon picks up the phone and said hello Donald, I know you can’t sleep so just listen. Let’s find an American mother whose child was killed by an Immigrant. We can put out a story that therefore we need to deport them all, they are killing us one by one. We’ll get Fox News, our go to racist new station to run these stories to its viewers who sit and watch their repeated news 24/7. This is a wonderful plan we got from ISIS, this is how they radicalize people to join their group. They just repeat the same religious rhetoric in their schools every day until the children believe it 100 percent. Soon we will have all the Republican supporters so angry they will be ready to kill people. Even the Republicans who go to church every week and praise the Lord will want to hate the Mexicans.

Donald Trump laid in his bed listening to Stephen Bannon, he pulled his warm blanket up over his shoulders, and fell back to sleep thinking of tomorrow.