Donald Trump: Millions of children suffering nightmares of guns pointed at them

If this was your children Republicans, you would be fighting like mad. Because these are different than you, you're ok with bigotry.

At what time in history did Republicans become heartless to child abuse? Within the next few years from now, millions of children will have a negative view of Republicans. Why, because while you and I sleep, Donald Trump’s bigotry army surrounds homes, bust down doors, point guns at children and their parents. Children who have done nothing wrong witnessed their parent placed in handcuffs, ordered to the ground, and a man’s foot on their neck. The immigrants pray to God for help. They have just attended church the night before. They reach for their cross on a chain around their neck, but the handcuffs prevent them from finding comfort. The officer thinks they are fighting so the immigrants get the taste of an electric Taser gun.

They arrive at a detention center, and the TV has Fox News on at a deafening level. All you see is victims of crime committed by immigrants. They feel the mental stress of bigotry and hate of TV hosts that group all immigrants as drug dealer’s, rapists, and killers. The TV ignores the millions of crimes committed by Americans.

Many of us have children. A part of parenting involves holding your child at night who have suffered a nightmare. You pull them close and they sleep with you for security. Now that we have a president who made it his mission to attack immigrants, this abuse of children will inevitably cause many children to wake up at night for years to come. It has been proven these night time terrors follow people to their grave. Yet the republican supporters are heartless, self-centered, and lack compassion for these children.