NRA covertly push Republicans to impeach Donald Trump

As gun sales in the United States take a dive down, Americans believe the NRA has regrets of endorsing Donald Trump. If the trend continues, the NRA must face a large mob of angry gun manufacturing CEOs. Under President Obama, gun sales increased to record numbers for 8 straight years. Many believe the NRA will be forced to endorse a Democratic president come 2020. But will they wait? The answer is no way in hell will the NRA allow their membership and gun sales to decimate!

Now the NRA needs another villain like President Obama, or the gun industry will suffer more losses. Talk about voter’s remorse. Now Americans are all sitting back wondering if the NRA will push more Republicans to have Donald Trump and Mike Pence both impeached to save the gun industry. Once the gun stores start to close their doors for lack of gun interest, it will be too late.

The time for the NRA to act is now, they need to shift it into fast mode if they are to keep their membership up. This is not a new issue; the NRA understands they need to make people angry to keep their NRA members. Once the trend starts, it will be a long road back. This is the real problem with the NRA endorsing Republicans, it’s like shooting yourself in the foot.