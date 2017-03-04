Donald Trump's deadly game of "Ring around the Russian"

Ring around the Russian

Questions of lies, treason, and election fraud flow through the halls of justice like a mighty river. Republicans are scrambling to find branches to hold on to for survival. Sergey Kislyak sits in the middle of a deadly political game of “Ring around the Russian.” The ring that is around the Russian Sergey Kislyak, is Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Jason Miller, Kellyanne Conway, Reince Priebus, and many more. Putin wants to destroy America, and he wants the Republican party to achieve his goal. Just think, the Republicans started a useless war that achieved nothing but killing Americans. It increased the debt over 10 trillion dollars. Republicans almost ruined our economy. Will they start another war to finish what Putin wants done?

Proof that Donald Trump follows orders from Putin to destroy America:

1. Get rid of the EPA that guards us from industrial deadly pollution in the air and water.

2. Repeal the Affordable Care Act so the polluted victims have no healthcare.

3. Deregulate safety standards for US Coal Mine Industries.

4. Pushing for more Coal production to pollute the air.

5. School vouchers could add 24 Million more cars on the road, you will never get to work.