Trump Tower turned into the Tower of Babel

God turned the Trump Tower into the Tower of Babel

God will be God in all his glory. He in his fury has turned the Trump Tower into the Tower of Babel. The biblical story in the bible has resurfaced in a mighty storm. Everyone in the Donald Trump administration is speaking in a different language. Donald Trump said Obama had him wiretapped. The Obama spokesperson refuted the claim. The former NSA director refuted the claim. Trumps National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned over his talk with Russia. Jeff Sessions recused himself. Many people in the Trump administration have denied they had communications with Russia. Everyone in the media are babbling about this story. This will not stop until Trump is impeached and his people scattered among the earth.

Donald Trump was put in place to lead the country to show the world God has it all in control. Donald Trump made claims he does not believe in asking God for forgiveness. Then he hired Stephen Bannon as his top White House advisor. Stephen Bannon ran an anti-Semitic, bigoted news site for years. God used Donald Trumps’ sinful bigotry and anti-Semitic view to test his people. To see if people would turn to God and away from their own selfish desires. Evangelical Republicans have chosen to vote for a bigot with a hatred of the Jews, Gods chosen people. Gods wrath will extend to them as well. My advice to you is to get on your knees, and ask God for forgiveness while you have a chance, and never vote for another Republican again in your life.

Donald Trump was telling the truth when he said he was wiretapped, period. But he lied when he said the wiretapping was ordered by President Obama. The truth is Sergey Kislyak is a Russian diplomat who was wiretapped 24/7 by the CIA. It’s a matter of national security for all diplomats in our country to be watched by the CIA. International law is clear about diplomatic immunity, which turns them into spies as well. Every country engages in wiretapping for diplomats in their country. Russia engages in many espionage operations against the US. If Sergey Kilsyak talked to Donald Trump, or any of his staff, their voice was on every recording. Democrats view Sergey Kislyak as a Russian spy. Republicans view him as a diplomat. Democrats accuse Sergey Kislyak of being the pivotal man responsible for interfering with the US presidential elections.

The one question no one is asking is if President Obama ordered a wiretapping of Sergey Kislyak? If so, then everyone who had contact with him is fair game under the US law. But the truth is, the NSA and Home Land Security do not need President Obamas’ order to spy on foreign diplomats, nor do they need a judge’s order. It is old news that the US spied on foreign diplomats at the UN. But they all do, so it’s like the pot calling the kettle black.

Jeff Sessions recused himself and cannot protect Donald Trump from impeachment. Let the investigation begin into treason against the US by Republicans. The prophecy of the bible will fulfil itself in these last days. The Trump Tower, now the Tower of Babel, will be an example to all. Sin against God will not end well.