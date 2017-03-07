Donald Trumps' Muslim Ban ends on the date of Tiananmen Square Massacre

Is it a coincidence that Donald Trump ended his Muslim ban on the same day as the Tiananmen Square massacre?

Republicans will pay a price for the bigotry that has infiltrated their party. Even the evangelicals have forsaken Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior by joining the anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon, Donald Trumps’ top White House advisor. Now we have a Muslim ban that ends on the date of one of the worst massacres in history. The memory of Tiananmen Square was a nightmare. People around the world watched in disbelief and horror. We all know Donald Trump wants division in the United States. The question you all need to ask yourself is when will you stop laughing, and being entertained by his bigotry charm? Will you wait until he has a massive massacre here in the US? You have your guns, will you too open fire on your fellow brothers and sisters? Before you go vote in 2018, I want you all to go back and remember what happens when the wrong leader oversees a country.