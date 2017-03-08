Republican healthcare bill will turn you into a slave at work

Trumps plan will make you a slave to your job and money

The Republican bill will bring back memories of our history class in school. This Republican plan will punish you in the same manner as slave owners punished their slaves. Under the Republican plan if you lose your job and miss an insurance payment, your payment goes up 30%. So instead of the physical scares of a whip on the back, you will be plagued with thoughts of no insurance for your family. The lifesaving operation will not happen. Your children that depend on you will suffer health problems due to no insurance.

If your insurance payment is $600 a month, the new Republican plan will increase your insurance payment by 30%. People who voted for Republicans will never make this mistake again. Come 2018 when voting for our Representatives, it will be the Republicans who pay a price for screwing the people that put them in office. Over 90% of Republicans do not support having their insurance go up by 30 percent if they lose their job. Families across America will now become a slave to their employers. How far will employees go to keep their jobs? What is the limit of work that you will do to make you quit a bad job? Think of your young girls in the workplace that face sexual harassment, will they risk paying 30% more on insurance by quitting a job? All of these are very valid questions that should be thought about thoroughly.