Donald Trump blamed Obama for wiretapping him just to advertise for Breitbart News

Despicable Donald Trump accused Obama of wiretapping to advertise Breitbart News to the world

Donald Trump has done some despicable things in the past, but this time he has crossed the line. He falsely accused President Obama of wiretapping him just to gain viewers. Why? To advertise for Breitbart News. It was unethical, dirty, low down, and impeachable. This was premeditated, well thought-out, and is the single reason to never vote for another Republican ever. Republicans in the House and Senate did nothing to address the behavior of this sitting President. As of now, the only way to reprimand Donald Trump and the Republicans who follow him, is to vote them out of office come 2018. It really doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, this type of behavior is inappropriate. Donald Trump and all Republicans are unsuitable for the office they represent.