If you deport Immigrants, US Industries will follow them

Deporting immigrants means deporting jobs

For all the racist Republicans who support deportation, you will live to regret this ungodly sin. The US industrial giants seek low paying workers the most. It’s at the top of their list. If the immigrants go in large numbers, you will see tens of thousands of jobs leave the US. Soon you will hear a loud sucking noise, it will be the wind from jobs leaving the US.

Every business looks at the money they can afford to give each employee. It is the biggest expense of any company. The pay scale varies for each employee. In America, you could be working next to someone in your company doing the same job as you and making twice your salary based on race, religion, age, or gender. Companies and employees rarely divulge their pay in fear they may get less to make it fair.

To avoid discrimination, employers organize their business into levels of job skills. The higher paying jobs go to management, the lower paying jobs go to the cleaning crew. The company cannot operate without all of them, but the various levels creates a poor section of society that must now depend on government assistance.

Now the biggest problem is the government assistance pays more than the lowest paying job. People trying to pull their own weight by getting low paying jobs face obstacles and risk losing lifesaving government subsidies.