Waste of Billions: Immigrants will return in 4 years

Immigrants will only leave for as long as Trump is President. They will be back.

Republican supporters are wasting their time cheering for Donald Trump on immigration. Tax payers that are forced to pay billions of dollars are wasting money. Why? In less than four years, they will return. Build a fence, it really doesn’t matter. As of now, the Republicans can dance and celebrate the decline of immigrants coming to the US, but at the end of the day, it’s just a delay. If Donald Trump and the Republicans put a tariff on Mexican imports to pay for the wall, the 30% more we pay at the stores will be a lifetime.