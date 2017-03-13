Kellyanne Conway shot a Microwave torpedo over America

You never know who's watching or listening!

Millions of Americans are sitting in their homes today staring at their microwaves in disbelief. Wondering if it had been gathering and sending data back to NASA. It’s too early gather the data, but many fear the sale of microwaves will take a hit this year. Maybe the government needs to send a warning for people to uncover their microwaves to avoid fires. Donald Trump needs to come before the American people and explain the microwave surveillance tools. What else in our kitchen has these capabilities? We want to know these answers darn it, and we want them now!

Women and men who enjoy cooking have suffered a major blow to the joy of cooking. No more cooking in the nude with the new revelation our microwave may be recording you. For many, cooking use to involve a bottle of wine, and a list of ingredients covering the table. Now people are dressing up and watching what they say in front of their microwave.

However, we do know Donald Trump is a rich man. His microwave is not like ours. His microwave talks, and just may have a camera that takes a picture of who is cooking in his kitchen. Many believe his microwave has fingerprint technology that will not let just anyone open it without security clearance. Kellyane Conway may have tried to use Donald Trump’s microwave one day and did not pass the security check point. She may have also got a microwave phone call asking her to identify herself from Hong Kong. Did a foreign voice spook Kellyanne Conway into believing Donald Trump was being wiretapped by his microwave?