Donald Trumps' secret plan to murder millions in Iran, to make billions of dollars

It’s no secret Donald Trump has made billions of dollars in real estate, hotels, and golf club resorts. His quest to make money often lead to dealings with sinister characters around the world. He used people, caused many to go bankrupt, and never once thought about the damage he caused along the way to his fortune. His ability to buy prosecutors and judges with lucrative donations to their campaigns turned into a shield, keeping him from prosecution, and going to prison for criminal activities.

Long before he won the presidential election, he saw the possibilities of using tax dollars to protect his empire. Money that will run into the billions before the end of his four years in office.

The money tax payers will be forced to pay to protect a billionaire for four years:

Security for his multimillion dollar New York home for his wife and son will surpass 300 million.

The money to protect his children, and for them to take vacations around the world escorted by generals, will skyrocket into the 500-million-dollar mark.

Donald Trump’s weekly golf trips will cost 648 million.

But now the time has come for the Obama Russia investigation records to shed light on what his plans were in dealing with Russia. The business tycoon and his circle of billionaires were recorded numerous times before his inauguration. The people around him including his family, all had their hands dipped into the drama that is about to unfold.

What you are about to read will shed light on how the mind of a billionaire thinks and rules the unseen world of darkness. We will take bits and pieces of conversation between Russia and his team, and put them together to find the answers to what lies before us all.

Erik Prince met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi named Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan who had spoken to Vladimir Putin.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, went to Trump tower and met Michael Flynn, Stephen Bannon, and Jared Kushner.

The meeting was about telling Russia to back away from Iran. Why? Keep this in the back of your mind. I will tell you later.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan backs Trump’s Muslim ban. Why? Just wait.

Donald Trump sent his people to make a deal with Russia to withdraw support to Iran. To do this Trump went to the people that hated Iran just as much as he does. Trump went to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Black Water founder Erik Prince, to make a deal with Russia. What this meeting was all about has people worried. I believe the meeting was about Trump wanting to break up the bond between Russia and Iran. Why? Because Russia is the only thing standing in the way of him taking out Iran.

Trump wanted to increase funding to the military by $54 billion dollars. This money would be enough for him to declare war with Iran just to boost the economy by selling bombs and war machines. Erik Prince would make money off this deal by providing protection and security for the US.

Trumps’ plan to lift sanctions against Russia will be in exchange for Russia giving Trump the green light to attack Iran. After this deal is made, Donald Trump will start attacking Iran. Killing millions to make money selling bombs. He doesn’t care if people die if he makes his billions. So far, Trump has refused to release his taxes. His money ties to Russia will not be known for some time.