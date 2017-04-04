Donald Trump lives in a fortress. His family lives in a glass house.

Please don't throw stones.

What type of father lives in a bomb proof house while his family lives in a glass house? The answer is Donald Trump. He enjoys the luxury of an army of guards around him while his family lives in a home that a rock could penetrate. Real men take care of their families. We try to keep them safe and work hard to provide for them. But this man, who has all the riches he needs, keeps his family living unprotected.

Many wonder why the secret service doesn’t step in and tell Trump this is a bad move. What mental illness does Trump have that causes him to think so irrational? It’s like having children and putting them out on the streets to fend for themselves.

I wonder what he tells them, stay away from the windows? Keep the curtains pulled to protect you? This is preposterous, just simply unacceptable behavior.

America has never had a situation where the President wanted his family so far away. They might as well be divorced. We look at couples that sleep in separate beds and think it’s crazy, then we look at couples that sleep in different rooms and wonder. But living such a distance away that you have to take an airplane to see your wife? Melania might as well live on the moon. Her protector is a loser.