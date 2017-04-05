Republicans voted to sell all your private internet data without a warrant from a Federal Judge

Internet data for sale by Republicans.

It only took 27 days for Republicans to pass a bill to destroy our privacy. Republicans looked at every American citizen in the eye and said, “We’re selling your internet privacy for money, personal gain; now you and your family have no privacy.”

According to the Pew Research Center report September 21, 2016, 91% of Americans feel they have lost all control of their privacy over the internet in the post-Edward Snowden era (June 2013). In response to the fears of American citizens, the FCC made a few changes to the privacy rules that gave us privacy from Internet providers like Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast.

Back in October 2016, the FCC voted 3-2 along party lines to stop Internet providers from collecting, storing and selling personal data like your internet history without explicit consent from the consumer.

On March 7, 2017, Jeff Flake, a Republican Senator from the State of Arizona sponsored a bill S.J.Res.34. Jeff was joined by 24 other Republicans who co-sponsored the bill. This bill was introduced after telecommunications industry poured millions of dollars into the republican party to change the privacy rules. Jeff Flake received over $30,000 dollars. Mitch McConnell, the Republican from Kentucky, received a six-figure sum of money from the telecommunication industry. For a sum of money, the Republican party sold our privacy, gave companies the right to store our internet data, phone records, banking data, and more.

On March 23, 2017, the Senate voted 50 to 48 to pass the bill along party lines. Democrats wanted to give the US citizens privacy on the internet and the Republicans did not care about your privacy. For a sum of money, they destroyed the consumer privacy on the internet to all broadband providers. Remember the Pew report, 91% of Americans feel they lost all control of privacy over the internet.

On March 28, 2017, the House voted 215 to 205, party line vote to pass the bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan managed to get republicans on board to support this bill.

On April 3, 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed the bill to take away our privacy over the internet for a large sum of money. Yes folks, Donald Trump destroyed the regulations put in place by President Obama to give consumers privacy over the internet. Is this what Trump meant when he said he would make America great again? By all Republicans taking money for personal gain to sell our privacy.

Now the telecommunications industry responded to the media that they would never collect, store, and sell our personal data after they provided money to the republicans for doing so. Now it is finished, we now have no privacy. The time is coming soon when relaxation and privacy will come by us escaping to a faraway island, away from computers, phones, and all telecommunication devices. What I’m saying is one day computers will be our enemy. Come 2018 voters across this country will have a say in how much privacy they want. Vote Democrat, tell the billionaires to get lost.