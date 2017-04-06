Judge Neil Gorsuch is a judicial troll put in place by Republicans to control Donald Trump

Judge Gorsuch tells Trump "I've been waiting for you."

Republicans who were responsible for giving Donald Trump a nominee for the US Supreme Court Justice gave him a time capsule Judge surprise. Here are six facts that will shed light on why Judge Neil Gorsuch will be Donald Trumps’ worst nightmare in time. Paul Ryan never liked Donald Trump, and the Republican party would have been happy if he dropped dead. Judge Neil Gorsuch is a secret mole planted in case Trump screwed up, and one of his many lawsuits ended up in the US Supreme Court. This would be the time for the judges to get rid of the Republicans number one trouble maker.

Gorsuch described Trumps’ tweet about the judiciary as “demoralizing and disheartening”. This means he watched Trump attack judges relentlessly with his twitter messages.

Gorsuch was nominated by George W Bush to the courts which makes Judge Neil Gorsuch loyal to George W Bush for life.

Neil also had Obama as a classmate in Harvard. School bonding between classmates has been proven to be strong.

Gorsuch mother was the first female EPA administrator appointed by Reagan. Donald Trump never minced words when he said he hates the EPA and wants to get rid of it all together. Well, Trump just insulted the memories of this Judges mother.

Gorsuch is Protestant. Stephen Bannon is a bigot that hates everything related to Catholics. Judge Neil Gorsuch watches the media and understands Trumps’ number one advisor is a KKK leader who hates Jews, Catholics and Blacks.