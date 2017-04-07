Donald Trump calls a chemical used to kill germs in water, a chemical weapon in Syria

President Donald Trump used the word Chlorine like it is a very bad chemical that needs to be eliminated from the face of the earth. But we all drink chlorine daily. We use chlorine in water to kill germs. The EPA requires our water to have a detectable level of 4 parts per million to disinfect our water. We have used chlorine for over one hundred years in the United States. The EPA tells us this level is safe for drinking.

Chlorine is in bleach. We all use bleach to clean our white clothing. Liquid bleach sold for domestic use to clean white clothing is 3-10% chlorine and diluted 1-2% in the washer for clothing.

Americans use chlorine bleach to kill mold in homes. In fact, bleach kills bacteria, viruses, and sanitizes the surface of countertops. Protective equipment that you should use with bleach are, gloves to protect the skin, wear eye protection, open windows and doors, never use in non-ventilated closed rooms.

Bleach used in laundry makes our eyes water and we lean back to avoid the smell of chlorine in the bleach. But once we back away and the bleach is diluted in water, it’s unwanted effects is gone.

In Syria, the chemicals used in barrel bombs was an irritant. But the truth is the bomb blast killed more people than the chemical chlorine. Syrians construct buildings to withstand bombs and bullets, but not to protect them from chemical gases. So, the bomb created cracks in the walls and the chlorine made its way between the cracks into the rooms of the buildings.

Donald Trump was wrong in using force since chlorine is the least harmful chemical weapon that a country can use on its people. It’s no different than using agent orange by the US government, a taser, guns, teargas, mace, or water jets used on blacks. Truth is the bombs the US sent into Syria killed more babies than the chemical weapons. Pictures and videos make it worse. But he wanted to raise his poll numbers and this was a way to achieve his goals.