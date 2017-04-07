Donald Trump spent less than five-minutes deciding who was to blame for chemical attacks

Yes folks, no proof needed for who was to blame for this catastrophe of chemical weapons. Donald Trump spent less than five minutes deciding who was to blame for this attack. His people came in and said Assad did it and that was the end of the investigation. For all the idiots who praise Donald Trump for such a quick response, you really need your head examined. A good investigation should have taken weeks if not months. The chemical weapons could have been dropped by any one of the many fighting groups in Syria.

So please stop praising Trump and send him to a physiatrist and have his head examined. This type of investigation is a disgrace and the world should all stand in unison to condemn Trump for his five-minute investigation, and destroying an air force base used to bring in food and medical supplies to the Syrian people.