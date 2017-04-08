Blowing up the Syrian airport forced the Syrian army to march hundreds of miles on foot to fight ISIS

Donald Trump spent less than five minutes investigating who used chemical weapons in Syria. Many believe ISIS was involved. ISIS has been losing to the US and Russia in Syria until Donald Trump took office. Now ISIS is gaining ground thanks to Donald Trump blowing up the Syrian Air Force base. Now the Syrian army will have to march hundreds of miles on foot to fight ISIS.

The Syrian army, after marching on foot, will be too tired to hold up their guns to fight ISIS. Trump should have given them some muscle relaxers or pain medications for forcing them to march hundreds on foot. The idiot in the White House who holds the nuclear button in his hands, just started helping the wrong side of this war. And to beat all thoughtless things on earth, the Republican supporters and some Democrats, are praising Trump for acting fast by bombing the wrong side of the war. Did any of the Republican supporters not learn from 9-11. We spent years at war with a country that was not responsible for 9-11.

I just hope President Obama took the batteries out of the nuclear button Donald Trump tosses in the air for fun in the oval office.