Donald Trump the five-minute SEX man

Syria Evidence Xenodiagnosis (SEX) is an acronym for Donald Trump and his five-minute diagnosis of evidence leading to who was responsible for the chemical attacks in Syria. Assad has hundreds, if not thousands, of enemies that want him out of power. Yet the most powerful nation in the world has a leader who did not have the stamina to go longer than five minutes to investigate who was responsible for this chemical attack in Syria. Donald Trump could not wait five minutes before he shot his load of Tomahawk missiles at the airport.