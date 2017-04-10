Donald Trump sent 59 Tomahawks into Syria to destroy airplanes that did not work

Talk about a waste of $100 million dollars in tax money. Our president just destroyed 20 Syrian airplanes that did not work. After exploring the evidence on TV and the media, the facts are in for all to see. Trumpdumpcare investigated this matter on the computer and found out the truth. Assad had plenty of notice to remove all his airplanes from the airbase. The only airplanes Assad could not remove are the ones that did not work. Assad and his army sat watching the fireworks, laughing at Donald Trump shoot airplanes that did not move, and celebrate the direct hits.

Now that it’s over, Donald Trump is running down the media highway like an Olympian champion running for the finish line to get his prize. Trump wanted his prize to be an increase in his poll numbers. But the sad part of it all is he did not go back to help the people affected by chemical weapons. All he did was put on a media show to make people think he cared about the beautiful babies in his words. Yet he did not send in medics to care for the babies and people.