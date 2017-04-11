Trump helped Syria by sending 59 Tomahawk missiles; now they are scared to ask for more help

The Syrian people begged for help from the United States to liberate them from Assad. Donald Trump sent in 59 Tomahawk missiles that scared the Syrian people and sent them running for cover. After the bombing was over, the Syrian people gathered and wondered if it was all worth it to ask for help. Now the Syrian people just want Donald Trump to look for another country to help. They’ve had enough and cannot take it anymore.

Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson, and the Republicans now sit back laughing at the Syrian people. They tell jokes and say, “After those 59 Tomahawk missiles hit, it will be a cold day in hell before they ask us for help again.”