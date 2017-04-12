Donald Trump helps Assad and Putin demolish old buildings around the airport with 59 Tomahawk missiles

This missile strike on the Shayrat air base is just more proof of how close President Trump and Vladimir Putin have become since he took office. Russia President Vladimir Putin has been working on this air base for years. Extending the runway so his larger aircraft could be used safely. The problem with construction there, was that it was met with danger. The base was believed to be the storage of chemical weapons burred in hidden bunkers. Putin had reservations of digging in certain areas around the airbase due to this knowledge.

Vladimir Putin did not trust Assad when he said there wasn’t any chemical weapons around the air base. What Trumpdumpcare believes happened was that President Trump assisted Putin by telling him he would help with construction by demolishing old broken down and questionable buildings that needed to be destroyed. Buildings that may have had chemicals buried.

Trumpdumpcare also believes Putin thanked Donald Trump for his help in this matter and that construction would start immediately on this airbase.

Trumpdumpcare believes Donald Trump used Turkey without their understanding of the plan between Putin and Trump for free demolition of the air base to help Putin. Turkey provided all the evidence and pictures of victims for the chemical attacks in Syria. We all know Turkey hates Assad and would have killed him themselves if given the chance without Russian retaliation. The false pictures of children suffering from other illnesses were used with a horrific storyline to gain support for Trump. Turkey believed the air base would be destroyed and it wasn’t.