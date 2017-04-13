Donald Trump's false claim that he pushed China to punish North Korea by banning coal imports

Within a few days after Donald Trump had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, China ordered all the coal from North Korea to be sent back to Korea. The media reported the meeting was about missile testing in North Korea and sanctions. But in all reality, Donald Trump took advantage of Hurricane Debbie that hit March 27, 2017 in Queensland Australia. The world’s largest coal export is in Queensland Australia. The coal exports decreased significantly around the world due to the damage of Hurricane Debbie. Debbie had winds of 114 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 163 miles per hour, a category 4 hurricane.

After the Hurricane hit, Australia coking coal for steel-making rose 25%, to $195 dollars per ton to cover cost of damages following Hurricane Debbie. This spike in price forced China to buy coking coal from Russia, Mongolia, and Indonesia.

After the Hurricane hit Australia, China was an easy target for Trump to make a deal with. After the cleanup in Australia, the Chinese government will continue buying coal from Australia. The United States has always had trouble competing in the world trade for coal exports. The deal will be short lived, but Trump took credit for it as if it would last forever.