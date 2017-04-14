Trump want's war with North Korea so China increases trade with the United States

We have all heard it before, Kim Jong Un is violating the UN law by testing missiles. The US test missiles on a routine basis, so why make a bid deal if North Korea does the same? Kim Jong Un has ignored all warnings from various countries, as he should. No country in the world wants another country telling them what to do in their own country.

What is different about Donald Trump than another President? Donald Trump is a billionaire who lives to make money. North Korea does over 70% of its trades with China. Trump wants China to stop all trade with North Korea and increase trade with the United States. This way the billionaires in the United States make more money by increasing imports into China like coking coal, electronics, food, and technology.

Donald Trump does not care about human life when it comes to dirty money. Republicans will go to war for the only purpose to make money. Republicans got us into the longest war in US history, and it is not over yet. The North Korea war will fill the pockets of billionaires in the US, and again drag us into another 10-year war.

The only way we can stop this war is to vote Democrat come 2018.