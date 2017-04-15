Donald Trump Children: The world became their new playground

The world looks at the White House and wonders, what’s going on inside the massive confusion and constant fighting? Power hungry billionaires using tax payer money to take extravagant vacations to distant places to console their mental anguish. Then return to fight again after a few days of relaxation. Donald Trump made enemies by giving top positions to family members unqualified to do the job. The only way subordinates fight back is to release inside information to the press about the unethical behavior inside the White House. The workers who do the real work inside the White House, giftwrap their long hours of work in a box, present it to the top, then sit back and watch their hard work and credit go to the unqualified Trump family.

It is truly a house divided, and there’s no end to the people wanting more for themselves. The billionaire family act like vagabonds on the street corner asking for money as if they were going broke tomorrow. The family has been escorted by Generals in the Army, assigned as baby sitters to get them out of the White House for a few days for the sake of peace. While most Americans will spend 20 to 100 dollars for a baby sitter for the evening, the Trump family babies are grown, living on their own, costing millions of dollars. Dozens of secret service personnel have been assigned to each of the grown children in the Trump family. They travel all over the world doing nothing but making headlines for Trump sponsored global ads for their Trump Hotels and Golf Resorts. To these Trump billionaires, the world just became their playground at tax payers expense.