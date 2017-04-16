The North Korea missile did not fail. Kim detonated it to see if Trump would start WW III

Here is where facts get a little cloudy. Did the missile really fail, or did Kim detonate it on purpose to see if Donald Trump was trigger-happy to start WW III? To answer this question, we must first look inside the mind of Kim Jong-Un. We all know Kim has a sense of humor by the company he keeps, his many festivities, and the NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman who visited him. Dennis Rodman wanted people to see Kim Jong-un as a fun guy that’s not so bad. But let’s be real, we all know Kim has issues. Being his relative can send you to your death early. Kim Jong-Un caused his relatives to come to the US for safety.

So why would Donald Trump pick on someone so mentally unstable as Kim Jong-Un who doesn’t mind killing his relatives to stay in power? The answer will be addressed in the next blog of trumpdumpcare.com