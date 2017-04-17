Why Donald Trump picks on Kim Jong-Un?

This question has us all puzzled right or wrong. Donald Trump picks on Kim Jong-Un because the two have many commonalities. Not the ones you might imagine, but mentally they are the same.

Kim Jong-Un kills his family to stay in power vs Donald Trump has too many unexplainable dead Russians who would have made great witnesses.

Kim Jong-Un impoverishes his people, Donald Trump wants to take away healthcare from 20 million people.

Kim Jong-un fires test missiles, Donald Trump drops the mother bomb for the first time in combat.

Kim Jong-Un has many mistresses, Donald Trump had three wives and mistresses. Kim Jong-Un has been accused of human rights violations, Donald Trump has been accused of illegally banning Muslims based on religion.

Kim Jong-Un likes to be around celebrities like Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump like to be around KKK celebrities like Stephen Bannon.

Kim Jong-Un is a dictator, Donald Trump is a dictator calling the military his personal army like he owns them, like slaves. Kim Jong-Un is shrouded in mystery, Donald Trump hides his Russian ties by not releasing his 12 years of taxes.

Kim Jong-Un wants to build up his military force, Donald Trump increased spending in military by $54 billion dollars.

Kim Jong-Un is the youngest leader in the world, Trump is the most unqualified leader in the world.

Kim Jong-Un is a sports fan, Donald Trump thinks politics is a sport that he knows everything about.

Kim Jong-Un has a degree in physics, Donald Trump has a degree in economics.