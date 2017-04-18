Ossoff for President, KKK Trump/Pence is out

Jon Ossoff is a Democrat who has been making headlines. He will set the stage for how all congressional races go from here. Now there is talk of just making him the candidate for President who will run against Mike Pence in 2020. Donald Trump will be impeached for inciting violence after his court hearings. Mike Pence is a nobody, so he will easily be defeated.

Jon Ossoff is 30 years old. So for him to run against Mike Pence, Democrats will have to win big enough to change the age for President in the constitution. Article II, Section I, Clause 5.

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty-five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”

If Democrats can pull off a great defeat against the bully tax spending President Trump, then it’s possible for them to win. Even Republican supporters look at Trump using tax money as his personal bank account to bath in weekly golf trips costing tax payers $3 million per trip. At the end of four years, this will add up to over $600 Million dollars for his personal lavish enjoyment.