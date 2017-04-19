Republican blind spot

It is high time for Republicans to realize Trump did not win this election because people like him. It was the Hillary Clinton movement that pushed him over the top. His demeanor and attitude has voters wondering what they did. The next election will be different. He will not be running against Hillary Clinton. The stakes for the highest office in the land are higher than they have been in decades, and voters are by percentage the most informed as ever in the history of the United States.

The Senate and the house are not as secure as they think. The imaginary lines they drew in the sand do not keep smart voters from making wise choices for their own future. The next election will be decided by what is best for themselves.

Voters sat back in their chair with mouth open. Every week they see $3 to $4 million dollar weekend trips the rich clubs in Florida owned by Trump. Tax payers are not happy. Nor are they amused at how Trump and the Republican party used the taxes as their own personal bank account to furnish their rich life style.

Georgia will be the test, but even if Ossoff loses this race and it’s close, Democrats still have hope. June 20th will be the main topic following two court trials of Donald Trump for his violent behavior during the campaign.

Nothing turns away voters more than violence and hate. All of Trumps nasty comments will be shared again and again with nothing strong enough to stop the wave of backlash from bad behavior.