Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam found dead in the river: When they're black, law enforcement calls it suicide

Ok, this is just not funny anymore, the old Klu Klux Klan joke is getting old. Jeff Sessions, our US Attorney General, has yet to even ask questions about the mysterious death of a state judge. Donald Trump and his Muslim ban has created a culture of violence in this country. Why the NYPD wanted to end this case in a few hours has everyone wondering what’s going on here. Why did the NYPD want this case closed so fast? Why wasn’t this in the media longer?

March 14, 1952 Sheila Abdus-Salaam was born, one of seven children in Washington D.C.

1974 Sheila Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College

1977 She received a law degree from Columbia University School of Law. She was a classmate of Eric Holder the former U.S. Attorney General.

1994 She started serving on the New York Supreme Court.

2009 Governor David Paterson appointed her to Associate justice to the New York Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

2012 Her mother died at the age of 92 years old.

2014 It was reported that her younger brother did not commit suicide like the media claimed, he died of terminal lung cancer

April 30, 2013 Sheila Abdus-Salaam was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to fill the vacancy New York Court of Appeals.

She divorced her first husband Sharif Abdus-Salaam

Second husband was James Hatcher who was the son of Andrew Hatcher that worked for John F. Kennedy as a press officer.

June 2016 She married her third husband Rev. Gregory Jacobs at the Greater Newark Conservancy.

April 8-9, 2017 Weekend before her death, she was with her husband in his New Jersey home. Left his home about 7p.m. Sunday night.

April 11, 2017 Tuesday, she called her assistant in the Graybar Building in Manhattan, said she was sick and wasn’t going to work that day. She was a cancer survivor.

April 11, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. a security camera got her timed at W. 131st St, walking in the direction of the river.

April 12, she did not show up at work, her assistant got worried and called her husband. Her husband called law enforcement to report her missing.

April 12, 2017, at 1:45 p.m. She was discovered floating in the Hudson River, near W.132nd St. No suicide note, no trauma, body fully clothed, a MetroCard in her pocket, a watch, minor bruises on her neck (not enough to indicate strangling). Age 65 years old.

April 12, 2017, she left her home without her car, pocketbook, cash, or cell phone. This made the police believe it was a suicide along with her mother and brother’s death this time of year around Easter.

April 13, 2017 an autopsy was conducted. Water was found in her lungs, indicating she was alive when she went into the water.

April 13, 2017, just one day after she was found the police investigating this case concluded to the media she committed suicide, end of investigation.

April 18, 2017, just one week later the NYPD stated there were no signs of homicide or suicide.

April 18, 2017 12:53 p.m. NYPD 26th Precinct put out a Tweet seeking information about her death

What makes me believe her death should have been a homicide, not a suicide, stims from an article regarding black history month back in 2014. Her story was that she discovered her great grandfather was a slave in Arlington, Virginia, and she ended up being a judge on the highest court of the State of New York. This story is her foundation of who she is, and the powerful stones that hold her up are embroiled with a powerful family struggle for survival. Her determination to achieve great things, go the distance, and become a role model for all to see could have never ended in suicide. Powerful stories just do not end this way.