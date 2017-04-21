North Korea wanted war and Trump ran the other way

Time for the three W’s; What went wrong? The Navy vessels did not go to the North Korea Peninsula, it was 3,500 miles away. If North Korea was to attack Japan or South Korea, Trump’s army was too far away to help. His strategy must have been put together by a group of seven-year old’s. No one in his administration has any experience. In the meantime, Japan was sitting unprotected. The American base in Japan sat unprotected while the ships were too far away. No American support as North Korea continues to shake the nerves of all the people around them. Here is a list of people that lied to America and the world about what was going on here:

President: Donald Trump

National Security Advisor: H.R. McMaster

Secretary of Defense: Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis

White House Press Secretary: Sean Spicer