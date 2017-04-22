Ivanka filed for her name to be a Trademark, here are the statistics of her name

1. Ohio is the state with the most people named Ivanka 88.

2. In the United States 636 people are named Ivanka.

3. The Social Security list 324 babies named Ivanka.

4. The Social Security records the first time the name Ivanka was used on Friday, June 25, 1886.

5. South China Morning Post stated 65 applications submitted their Trademark for the name Ivanka.

6. Mashable stated 40 companies have registered their corporation under the name Ivanka.

7. China president Xi Jinping said Ivanka having dinner with him had nothing to do with her getting a several Trademarks in China (laughing).