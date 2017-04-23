Republicans will cut Social Security to build a wall forcing the elderly into a life of poor

Both Republicans and Democrats will be hit by deep cuts to Social Security for Trump to build a wall. For many elderly already suffering from a small monthly check, this will hit them hard. The average monthly check for a retired person is $1,400.00/month.

Subtract $105 dollars/month for Medicare Part B = $1,295/month

Subtract $183/month for supplemental premium = $1,112/month

Subtract 15% of $1,400 if you owe student loans is 210 dollars = $902/month

Subtract 15% of $1400 if you owe back taxes is 210 dollars = $692/month

Subtract alimony or child support, 50% to 65% of your benefit $700 dollars to $910 dollars = $-8 to $-212 dollars/month. Now each month you owe the government between $8 and $212 dollars/month.

Subtract $50 dollars per month that Trump will cut from your Social Security check to build a wall. Now you owe the government between $58 dollars and $262 dollars/month.

When you retire, you could end up owing the government money every month instead of getting a monthly check. No one wants to hire a retired person with arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and or COPD. So now you have a choice, live on the street, get a job raking leaves, shoveling snow, or cutting grass with a gasless push mower. So now you are walking the streets at night to pay for the wall so Trump can play golf on tax payers money 3 million per month.

Your only option to stop these Republican thief’s from stealing our Social Security to build a wall, is to vote Democrat 2018.