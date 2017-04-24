If Donald Trump withholds money from sanctuary cities he is a thief and will go to federal prison

Stealing money from the federal government is a serious crime that can send all involved to prison for a long time. The law does not give the President the authority to take what is not his. So when 7 billion people on earth hear Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions make claims of stealing your money by withholding from sanctuary cities, they are making claims of breaking the federal law. If they do this, the FBI and DEA can arrest Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions, and prosecute them under the Federal law.

Only congress can authorize distribution and withholdings of federal dollars. Talk about an overreach of power not given. It is a dangerous thing for a President to turn into a dictator who believes he is above the law and the constitution.

Let me be clear so no one is misinformed, if Donald Trump states he is withholding federal funds, it is not really withholding, it is stealing. A federal crime and he will be arrested. Not only will he be sent to prison, but all who assisted him, like Jeff Sessions, who confessed to being instrumental in helping criminals who believe in taking money from the federal government for their own enjoyment.

As many as several dozen President Trump high officials, including his children, could also be prosecuted under federal law if they have been proven guilty by a grand jury of assisting in taking federal dollars from the cities in the US.