Democrats saved Americans from a wall tax on our weekly paycheck

By kevin61
Tue Apr 25, 2017 5:06 PM
    The American citizens owe a big thanks to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for stopping Donald Trump from withholding a wall tax from their weekly paycheck, Medicare check, or Medicaid check. And raising retirement age to pay for that wall.

    America also need to thank the Democratic party for sticking together in unison to oppose funding this wall in exchange for funding 20 million people on the Affordable Care Act.

    The cost to build that wall is nothing compared to the cost to maintaining it. Maintenance is a lifetime of tax money. Voting for a wall is like adding to their monthly bills.

