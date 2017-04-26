Donald Trump is the laziest President, signing Executive Orders is like coloring in a book

How would you like to have a job that you just sign your signature once a week? Donald Trump has been in office for over one hundred days. No jobs bill has even been mentioned. So far all he has done is sit in a chair, sign a book with a crayon, and brag about how much work that took. I just hope he doesn’t hurt his fingers from signing his name once per week.

It is so hard for him to sign his name that afterwards he needs to take over 100 secret service personnel to one of his hotels once per week for relaxation on tax payers expense. On vacation Trump may have rules in place, such as no talking about work. And if they did talk about the work he did, it would go like this, “Did you guys notice how Trump signed his name, he almost broke out in a sweat.” Or “I thought we were going to have to help him out of the chair, he was so exhausted.” Or maybe they would say “I thought he was going to use the green pen, or the red pen, that was close. He did reach for it and changed his mind at the end.”

Everyone will be shocked to hear Donald Trump signed 28 Executive Orders since he took office. All of them are racist and makes it easier for states to discriminate. Maybe this is because Steven Bannon helped put the orders together. Steven Bannon was the head of Breitbart, the home to all Ku Klux Klan people in the United States of America. They hate Jews, Jesus, and blacks. Is this truly what Trump calls work done?