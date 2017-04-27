Newsvine

Trump said tax reform is so easy, but it was too hard for him to explain

By kevin61
Thu Apr 27, 2017 7:12 PM
    Well now we have it folks, the new tax reform proposal ready for congress, created by Trump. It took almost 100 days to deliver a one page, no information paper to congress. He said it would be so easy to understand, but it took the Director of the National Economic Council Gary D. Cohn and the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to explain the proposal to a group of reporters. Apparently all Trump is capable of doing is sitting down at a desk and signing an Executive order.

    Qualifications of Steven Mnuchin (Jewish), net worth about $400 million.

    1. Salomon Brothers

    2. American Banker

    3. Hedge Fund Manager

    4. Goldman Sachs (partner) Education:

    Graduated from Yale University

    Qualifications of the National Economic Council Gary D. Cohn (Jewish), about $620 million net worth.

    1. U.S. Steel

    2. New York Mercantile Exchange

    3. Goldman Sachs Chief Operating Officer

    Education: 1. Gilmour Academy

    2. American University’s Kogod School of Business

    It took two top ranking Goldman Sachs ex-employees now working for Trump, to explain one-page tax proposal. President Regan had over 1300 pages. Trump has one paper that really has no plans.

