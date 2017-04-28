Melania Trump had her role as First Lady stolen from her by her husband Donald Trump

As a villainous man who dare to ever share his entertainment spotlight with anyone, Donald Trump has stolen his wife’s glorious role as First Lady. Trumpdumpcare has investigated this matter. Melania has an office in the White house and people have said they hear unexplainable noises coming from the empty room. The cry of a lonely married woman placed in chains by her husband.

The story starts when a gorgeous woman from Sevnica in Southeastern Slovenia wanted to use her God given beauty to enhance her lifestyle. Even though she was a rising star in her country and her fame became world known, she wanted more. Offers of famous men wanting her hand in marriage were turned down daily. But one day she met a man from the United States who pretended to have more money than God. She was charmed by his ability to entertain her and make her laugh. She used the word charming on the Morning Joe interview with Mika. Little did she know the man who made her laugh was an enchanter. One who could turn enemies into his obedient slaves who wanted nothing more than to please him in every way possible.

Her excitement over the constant advances of her new found friend was met with an equal fear of what he was hiding. What she could not see, and will it end well for her. But at the end of each day, she found herself captivated, unable to break the spell he placed on her, so she married him.

Using the best physic in the world this story evolved. He moved her into his mansion and spoiled her with the finer things in life. In her mind it all seemed well, until she looked around the mansion and saw the original priceless collections of paintings, statues, and antiques from all around the world. She wept as she went from room to room and ended up in the bathroom where gold was all around her. The huge mirror in front of her had an image that stared back at her, but it wasn’t her at all. What she saw was another one of his many collections. She wondered how many other human collections he had? Tears began to fall to the ground, and the noise made her look down on the floor. Her tears tuned into gold drops and the gold drops piled high each time she wept in sadness. So she cried more just to see her tears turn into gold. She collected them off the floor and started stuffing the gold drops into the pockets of her expensive house gown until they were so full she could not stand. She was day dreaming, detached from reality. Yet her sadness was real.

When her husband came home to see his wife in tears, he stopped her crying by giving her expensive gifts and promising her a huge modeling career. This event happened often, she was left alone many times, just waiting for him to return to enjoy another one of his collections she thought. When he could no longer hide the fact that he did not want her body in the media, he got her pregnant in hopes of redirecting her ambitions. Make her a mother he thought, and her looks will change. He won this battle, and she never saw it coming until it was too late. She promised herself she would never give him another child, and she saw the fear she had before she married her deceitful charmer.

The man who was a charmer then decided to become President. He charmed the Republican supporters and angered the Democratic political party. The charmer saw two things that none of the other dozen presidential candidates saw in the millions of Republican supporters. They wanted a guy who would give them the revenge they wanted. One who went far beyond the moral boundaries of any other President in history. Republican supporters wanted the devil. They did not mind if he lied, was a groper of married women, nor that he had no government experience. Well we all know how the story ended. He became President and he did not want to share his spotlight with anyone, not even his wife. Melania thought for a moment that she would be able to finally have the fame she wanted as First Lady, but her husband was a bigot who hated people that did not look like him. So he hired a man who attracted the Kl Klux Klan followers named Steven Bannon as his top advisor.

Melania saw that the American people look at her husband for what he truly was. A fake man who used his position to enhance his own business and force other countries to give his family a massive amount of trade name deals. Trump would never deliver what he promised. And if he did, it would be met with anger from every American on earth.

Melania did want to be First Lady, but she knew it would never be a glorious ride. Donald Trump was so divisive, he made it impossible for her to ever be taken serious as a first lady. Her excitement was destroyed and in all truth stolen from her. To escape rumors, she used her son as a reason to stay away. But other families moved into the White house, the excuse she gave was unbelievable. So now she will always be the “First Lady” to never fulfill her role as traditional First Ladies in US history.