Was Donald Trump too mentally depressed to go to the White House Correspondent Roast

Donald Trump bragged about how much better he would be at being president than Hillary Clinton, but he failed to talk about his weaknesses. That weakness is that he attacks everyone that opposes him. He attacks Judges, politicians, the media, and even his closest friends.

After failing to accomplish his goals in his first 100 days, he looked into the mirror and came to the realization Obama, a black man, could be President and get things done. But he had so many judges rebuke his bigotry behavior for writing Executive Orders that were against the constitution. Then he looked back and remembered all the times he accused Obama for breaking the Constitution. Trump attacked the republican party and was devastated when they gave him a dose of reality by not repealing the Affordable Care Act. His main reason for being President was destroying the legacy of the first black President, and he failed.

One of the main signs of depression is anger and irritability. We all know he has these problems on a daily basis. Trump displayed many signs of depression, we all see them daily as he tweets himself into a clinical corner of depression. By missing this White House Correspondent Roast, it was a major symptom of depression. Missing work due to sadness and feelings of unworthiness.

Now we are all wondering when will Mike Pence declare Donald Trump mentally unfit to lead and ask congress to remove him from office. Republicans will mourn his departure. Democrats will then have the Religious freedom bigot VP Mike Pence to deal with for the next three years. He uses God to pass legislation that protects people who wish to discriminate in public businesses. He thinks businesses can legally put people out of a public restaurant for being too tall, too short, wrong religion, wearing the wrong color clothing, or for any reason. Mike Pence religious freedom bill also tells hospitals they can discriminate. Just put people out to die in the streets. People remember the good old days when equality was a moral way of life each of us reached for to make the world a better place. In 2018 Mike Pence will be voted out as well.