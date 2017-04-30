A president that cannot be roasted he needs nurishment

A president that cannot be roasted needs nourishment.

A president that cannot be roasted should never be president If your old enough to dish it out, you should be old enough to take it. Being president is not all about dishing it out or taking it, here in America you have to be good at both. Let me put it another way, you have to be fabulous at it. If you cannot make fun of yourself, don’t make fun of other people.

For Donald Trump to be such a baby that he has to go to a rally to be praised on the night of his Roast was just childish. Mothers around the world should want to offer him mothers milk from a nature way. Donald Trump does not need to be president; he needs nourishment from a breast.