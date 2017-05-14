James Comey receives a F grade for his work with the FBI

Yes, it is true, the former FBI director that received so much sympathy from America should receive a F grade. Regardless of party affiliation, every American should give him a F grade. During the campaign the FBI director had a team of about 25 full time FBI agents working on Hillary Clinton’s e-mails for over a year. He failed to put together a team to investigate Russia involvement in the elections. Russia interfering with US elections should have been a top priority over anything else for many reasons. But no, James Comey did not do his job, his job of protecting the integrity of our government took backseat to a small e-mail story.

The media failed do their job of holding James Comey responsible for not following FBI protocol. The FBI must have a system in place to assign task by the degree of urgency. What in the world could be more urgent that Russia picking our president to control like a mechanical robot? What went wrong here, why did the media completely ignore the Russian story for the sake of emails story and free Donald Trump entertainment? Did the media forget the integrity bestowed on them to cover stories relevant to national security? How will history be told about the coverage of this campaign? The question that will linger in all our minds is what went wrong with the media?

James Comey even had the audacity to ask for money before he could investigate Russia and the Trump administrations connection seven days before he was fired. This must have been a joke for Trump to laugh about. If James Comey was doing his job, Russia should have been front and center, but he ignored the safety and security of our nation. For that, he gets a F grade because he was MIA when America needed him the most.