Trump getting impeached made easy

1. James Comey wanted to stay on as FBI director so he personally took out Hillary Clinton as a presidential candidate. He knew Hillary Clinton would fire him on day one because of the e-mails. So, he did something unprecedented. He released a letter 9 days before the elections that doomed Hillary Clintons’ chance of ever winning the presidency.

2. After Trump became president, James Comey blackmailed Trump by keeping his finger on Russia and took down Michael Flynn as a warning shot he was serious about keeping his job.

3. Michael Flynn was angry he was removed from office by Comey’s investigation and wanted him fired to stop the investigation.

4. Michael Flynn blackmailed Trump, telling him if he goes down, he will take everyone down with him.

5. Donald Trump was basically caught between two kids on the playground spinning him on a political Merry-go-round.

6. Trump was being pressured by Michael Flynn fired James Comey.

7. Trump tried to blame others for firing Comey to avoid being charged with obstruction of justice.

8. The others did not want their names involved in an obstruction of justice case and denied on TV any involvement in Comey being fired.

9. Trump was angry his staff did not want to go to jail for him so he went against his staffs reporting story and said it was himself who made the decision to fire James Comey for investigating him and Russia.

10. This was Donald Trump’s admission of obstruction of justice on national TV.

11. James Comey is having his loyal staff in the FBI leak small pieces of information like memos about conversations with Trump and recordings.

12. The investigation is complete. James Comey just did not release it before, because he used it to blackmail Trump to not fire him and control his every move.

13. Now Impeachment is eminent by both sides.