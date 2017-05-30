Newsvine

In Healthcare, Time is the wild card, they all use it foolishly

By kevin61
Tue May 30, 2017 11:10 AM
    Consumers – are impatiently watching the time for Trump and the Republicans to decide their destiny.

    Insurance firms – need time for Congress to pass a healthcare bill before submitting premium prices.

    Law makers – are afraid of the reaction from voters come 2018. So, they use time, waiting to pass a bill.

    Donald Trump – pulled adds to suppress enrollment, waiting for time to destroy the ACA.

    House - passed the American health Care Act fast hoping to have time to rejoice before the CBO score.

    Congressional Budget Office - the AHCA will dump 23 million people off healthcare in time. When? 2026.

    Senate – looks at CBO score, AHCA, and 2018 voters. Unlike the house, Senators can’t lose any seats.

    Obamacare – worked while Democrats were in control. Republicans are turning it into Trumpdumpcare.

    Republicans - still have a law suit to stop subsidies for the poor buying insurance. No time for this now.

    Time - is the wild card in healthcare. They all need it, but at the end it may hurt them all. Remember the healthcare laws affect us all, not just the poor.

