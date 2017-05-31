How Trump is collapsing Obamacare

Open enrolment ended January 31, 2017. So, what did that old sneaky fox Donald Trump do to stop enrolment:

1. Trump’s dialog escalated to ending all mandates lasted up until enrollment ended. This gave people in America the impression they did not need to enroll in the ACA.

2. Trump signed an Executive order to delay cost, that has been interpreted to stop the ACA.

3. Trump stated he wanted to save money so he stopped sending emails to people who went to the ACA web page to sign up before the deadline.

4. Trump temporarily stopped ads on TV to encourage people to sign up for the ACA by the deadline.

5. Trump openly went against Obamacare, giving people the impression he would stop it.

6. Enrolment 2016 was 12.7 million, enrolment 2017 under Trump 12.2 million. This increased premiums.