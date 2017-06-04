SCOTUS: Trump's Muslim ban that ends on the date of the Tiananmen Square massacre

The main question everyone in the world wants to know, are the judges on the US Supreme Court all BIGOT’s? The way they rule will tell the story of bigotry on the courts forever. And be a constant reminder how giving people too much power is an evil force to deal with.

If the judges on the US Supreme Court rule to allow this ban, one that celebrates it on the date of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, they all need to be locked up in a mental ward, a padded room. If they vote yes for bigotry, this is reason for their dismissal from the court that is supposed to hold the scales of justice for all. On this Muslim ban, the US Supreme Court Judges holds a scale in their hand. Bigotry on one side, and justice on the other.

Ten reasons the US Supreme Court should not allow Trump’s Muslim ban:

1. Trump gave $300 billion dollars in ballistic missiles to the people that caused 911.

2. Trump did a sword dance with the people that caused 911.

3. Trump ate and sat at the same table with the people that caused 911.

4. Trump’s daughter received one million dollars, blood money from the people that caused 911.

5. Trump praised the people that caused 911.

6. Trump has a hotel in the land of the people that caused 911.

7. Trumps Muslim ban would have ended long ago, why take up this issue, it’s over.

8. The 90 days have passed and no terrorist attacks happened in the US, Trump lied.

9. Trumps Muslim ban ended on June 4, the date of the Chinese Tiananmen Square Massacre.

10. This is a sick twisted man Trump, celebrating a bigotry ban on an evil historical date.