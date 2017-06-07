News with facts don't exist

Guidelines used in journalism are sacred. If you stray from the guidelines you are labeled fake news. The subject of facts or fake has penetrated the heart and soul of the journalist who strive to be taken seriously.

But what is the definition of the word fact? Is it a thing that is indisputable? Does the word fact mean a thing done (Merriam-Webster)? Maybe the word fact means something that actually exists; reality; truth (Dictionary.com). The word fact could be a thing that is known or proven to be true (Oxforddicionaries.com). Nevertheless, the various dictionaries that define our words have different interpretations.

Now let us look at the definition of the word fake. Does it mean not genuine; imitation, or counterfeit (Oxforddictionaries)? Maybe we can use the word fake to define the word fake like faked; faking (Merriam-Webster). Fake defined as an adjective is someone or something that isn’t what it appears to be (yourdictionary.com). For sport lovers, if a player makes a fake play and scores a point they all scream in delight.

Accuracy has been the issue now more than ever. The problem with facts is precision. We have half-truths, one-eighth truths, and even three-quarter truths. 100 percent true facts don’t exist. The reason is because the facts would have to be agreed upon by 100 percent of the people, and that is simply impossible. Especially when it comes to politics. Trump tells lies all the time, but his supporters believe him. Even if politifact calls him out on the lie. Articles appear all the time, some are labeled satire, and others should be obviously satire for fun and enjoyment. But it’s time to face the truth. 100 percent true facts belong to the individual who hears the news, reads the articles or tweets. To call news fake is your personal interpretation.