Every Republican politician in the 2018 elections are being decided now, political ads are useless

People watching their favorite news channel are looking within themselves to decide what issues affect them personally. It all falls on the shoulders of President Donald Trump. If Trump continues to rule like a monarch, he and all around him will soon discover they live in the United States. Here in this country, there are checks and balances that we cherish. Republican supporters are being forced to eat bad news while watching the news. Pivoting to the facts that their hero is not really a hero at all. He got into office to gain monetarily. He is self-centered and thinks obstruction of justice is the way of life. His supporters may have believed this was comical and true. They gave him a temporary pass to make unthinkable comments. But the time has come for Republican supporters to decide if this is the direction this country should go, or should we return to political correctives.

Trump and the Republicans used bigotry as a curtain to hide their corruption in taking tax payers money to give to billionaires. Soon we will see the expansion of the rich and an expansion of a third world neighborhoods across this once great nation.