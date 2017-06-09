Trump: Building obstruction walls just got 10 feet taller

After watching the James Comey hearing, Republican supporters got a dose of what being a bigot can cost you. If Republican supporters do not like what they see, and regret voting for Trump, then they must remember it’s like looking in a mirror. Donald Trump is everything you are if you voted for him. Trump used bigotry language to attract bigots like a magnet: If they do not look like you kick them out, build a wall to keep them out, make laws that allow minorities to be jobless, make laws to make bigotry in business legal, make laws to stop minorities from voting. David Duke is a good KKK man according to Donald Trump. The KKK media attractor Steven Bannon is Trumps top advisor. This is the man Republicans voted for in a nut shell.

James Comey’s testimony carries a lot of weight. Now it’s time for this Republican congress to decide if Americans will stop Donald Trump and impeach him so we can move forward. Every hotel with the Trump name will soon turn into swamp land and abandoned buildings as his fame turns into dust. Bigotry is not a good quality to have. Christians who vote Republicans are hypocrites.