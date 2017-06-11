Republicans are wrong if they believe they can pass Trumpdumpcare and move forward

Republicans say they need to repeal Obamacare and move on, but that will never happen. Sitting impatiently for the Republicans to repeal Obamacare are; Bloggers, media, tabloids, Facebook, Twitter and magazines. Once Mitch McConnell and the Republicans repeal Obamacare and pass Trumpdumpcare, people will make a large amount of money with articles, news stories, and cartoons. For the next three and a half years, Trumpdumpcare will be in the top three topics in the media. Everyone knows the Republican House passed Trumpdumpcare with only 6% of Americans approval. The Senate looked at the Trumpdumpcare bill at 6% approval and so far, have been too scared to pass the bill. Donald Trump and the Republicans have done everything in their power to destroy Obamacare. But we all know Republicans will cry Obamacare collapsed on its own. Republicans need to be real, 23 million people dumped off healthcare will never go away. Trumpdumpcare is an issue that will last for decades after Trump is out of office to take down Republicans all over the country.