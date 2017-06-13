Foreign Relation Committee puts out a fake bill to sanction Russia

Monday night the Foreign Relations Committee drafted a bill to limit the power of President Trump to lift sanctions on Russia. Right now, Putin is steaming mad because his plan to put Republicans in power through computer hacking so they could lift Russian sanctions failed. At least that is what the Foreign Relations Committee wants you to believe. Once this bill arrives you will see loop holes in it so President Trump does not veto the bill once it hits his desk. What to look for; words like “if”, and “may”. These words are get out of jail cards placed in bills to fool Americans into believing they’re working on the side of the American people.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell almost choked to death on his own saliva racing to set a date for the senate to vote on this bill before the media has time to verify the legitimacy of this bill. Accountability ends with, does it pass the scrutiny test. Mitch McConnell had an abundance of time to talk to the Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker about this bill. But Mitch McConnell refuses to let 320 million Americans have time to decide if this bill is worth the ink and time put into it to be valid.

Sure, Trump has given everyone concern about his commitment to Russia. But let’s be honest here, Republicans have set by and watched Trump violate the office of the presidency for too long:

1. Trump obstructed justice in the Russian investigation by firing the FBI Director James Comey.

2. Republicans have set by and watched Foreign governments give an undisclosed amount of money into the Trump business without checks and balances.

3. Republicans have set by and watched Trump write a Muslim ban Executive Order that has been struck down too many times to count.

4. Republicans set by and let Trump not show his taxes for the last 12 years to avoid paying taxes, and the criminal Trump wants to do tax reform? That’s like letting a child sex offender decide for themselves if they should go free.

This bill when presented, will only give Americans one or two days, maybe, to see it before the senate take up a vote. But when we look back at all the mess Trump has caused over the past few months, Paul Ryan and republicans have tried to use humor to defend the mental challenges caused by old age in Donald Trump. Republican politicians could not control Trump before the presidency and they have failed to control him now. So, what’s next? Try to stop Trump from doing more damage with fake rules by the Foreign Relations Committee. We have no reason to believe Republicans.